Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a chance for severe storms moving through the Tri-State this afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers could pop up anytime Friday.

The worst weather is expected between 4 p.m. and midnight, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy rain and lightning will be a sure thing in any storm, but damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible too.

First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind and heavy rain in storms by late day and evening. This is a cold front that will bring us relief from the humidity.

Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will taper to scattered showers and come to an end.

