Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a chance for severe storms moving through the Tri-State this afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers could pop up anytime Friday.

The worst weather is expected between 4 p.m. and midnight, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy rain and lightning will be a sure thing in any storm, but damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible too.

Chance for severe storms on Friday.
Chance for severe storms on Friday.(WXIX)

Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will taper to scattered showers and come to an end.

