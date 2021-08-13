‘Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ rally for Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community groups are trying to rally people together to discuss Avondale, which Cincinnati police refer to as a high violent crime area.

“Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ will take place in Avondale on Friday, Aug. 20. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Family Dollar Lot at Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue.

The Family Dollar lot has been the site of several shootings, including one last month and one in June.

The Aug. 20 rally/community conversation will focus on safety, unity and strategies to reduce gun violence in Avondale.

It is presented by the Avondale Community, District 4 Police and the Cincinnati Police PIVOT Program along with Cincinnati Works Phoenix and the Price Hill Safety CAT Programs.

Refreshments will be provided.

According to Cincinnati police, 54 homicides have occurred so far this year in Cincinnati as opposed to 62 at this point in 2020, a year that saw unprecedented killings in the city.

There have been 250 shootings so far this year compared to 306 by August 12 in 2020, police records show.

