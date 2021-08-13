Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ rally for Avondale

“Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ will take place in Avondale on Friday, Aug. 20. It will...
“Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ will take place in Avondale on Friday, Aug. 20. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Family Dollar Lot at Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community groups are trying to rally people together to discuss Avondale, which Cincinnati police refer to as a high violent crime area.

“Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ will take place in Avondale on Friday, Aug. 20. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Family Dollar Lot at Reading Road and Rockdale Avenue.

The Family Dollar lot has been the site of several shootings, including one last month and one in June.

The Aug. 20 rally/community conversation will focus on safety, unity and strategies to reduce gun violence in Avondale.

It is presented by the Avondale Community, District 4 Police and the Cincinnati Police PIVOT Program along with Cincinnati Works Phoenix and the Price Hill Safety CAT Programs.

Refreshments will be provided.

According to Cincinnati police, 54 homicides have occurred so far this year in Cincinnati as opposed to 62 at this point in 2020, a year that saw unprecedented killings in the city.

There have been 250 shootings so far this year compared to 306 by August 12 in 2020, police records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jordan
Aiken HS football star, beloved son killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
Rey Maualuga was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and...
Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
Update: NB I-75 reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

This flipped semi tractor-trailer closed northbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel for...
Update: Left lane opens NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel after semi crash
A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Woman shot in Winton Hills drive-by, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021