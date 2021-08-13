Field dedication ceremony at Conner High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A ceremony is set to take place honoring Former Conner Head Football Coach and Athletics Director Tom Stellman at Conner High School Friday night.

The Cougars will name their new synthetic turf field after Stellman, who led the Conner Football program from 1990 to 2006.

The dedication will feature former athletes, band members, school administrators, students, boosters and parents.

People can start heading into the stadium 45 minutes prior to the ceremony that’s scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Stellman’s teams made seven trips to the state playoffs and Conner went undefeated during the 2003 and 2004 regular seasons. The starting quarterback in ‘03 and ‘04 for Conner was Stellman’s son Trevor, the current head football coach at Thomas More.

“It’s a great honor for him because Dad sacrificed a lot and has done a lot for this place, to get himself to where he is and he doesn’t do it for the recognition,” Trevor Stellman said.

Tom Stellman retired as Conner AD in 2016 and overall he’s been a part of Conner High School for more than 36 years.

“He had really good years as a football coach. He had some down years as a football coach, but he was always the same person. He was always in it for the kids,” Andy Wyckoff, Conner’s Principal said.

Tom Stellman won 82 games coaching the Cougars.

Conner AD Jim Hicks, who considers Stellman to be one of his mentors, is thrilled to be involved with the field dedication.

“We got all these people coming in, we’re celebrating a great man and it’s something that is a great honor for him and well-deserved for sure,” Hicks said.

Conner will scrimmage immediately after the field dedication.

