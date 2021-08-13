Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible

Strong to severe storms today: 3 p.m. - Midnight
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Watch for scattered showers to develop through midday across the Tri-State. An approaching cold front brings favorable conditions for severe storms to develop, mainly between 4 p.m. and midnight. Areas to the east under a SLIGHT STORM RISK, while the remainder of the area under a MARGINAL STORM RISK. Highs are expected to push toward 90 degrees.

Saturday will start out cloudy and humid. Any lingering showers will clear out well before noon. Watch for plenty of sunshine and lower humidity into the afternoon hours. Only a slight chance for late day showers Saturday. Sunny and dry on Sunday. Highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

