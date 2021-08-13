‘Forever Family’: 10 children to be adopted in Hamilton County Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of ceremonies in August so the children involved return to school with their new last names.

This year’s ceremonies will be 9 a.m. Friday in Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler’s courtroom Downtown.

Ten children will officially join eight loving families.

“We will provide each child with their new name thus establishing a new start with their “Forever Family” at the beginning of the new school year. The timing helps remove any undue pressure that may occur during a mid-school year adoption,” Judge Winkler said.

Among the cases Friday, according to the county:

Tonie, who is being adopted by her long-time foster mom even though Tonie is already 18. This mom says she loves helping teenage girls find their voices and purposes.

Myla, who is being adopted by her biological brother’s adoptive family. The mother assumed Myla had been adopted long ago, but then saw her picture on hckids.org , where photos are posted of kids who are looking for families. Myla’s adoption will be this family’s fifth.

About 400 children in Hamilton County custody are currently waiting for adoptive families, county officials say,

That number has risen in recent years, in part because of the opioid epidemic, they say.

Hamilton County experienced a record year in numbers of adoptions in 2019 with 259 children, a 25% increase over 2018, county records show.

Due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic, the number last year was down a bit, to 201.

