‘Heavily armed’ suspect refusing to surrender prompts SWAT standoff in Miami Township

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township police and SWAT have responded to a home where a “heavily armed” suspect is refusing to surrender, according to the department.

Robert Pflug barricaded himself in a home in the 5800 block of Deerfield Road, Miami Township Police said.

Police said Pflug is “heavily armed with weapons and ballistic wear.”

Deerfield Road is shut down and neighbors are safe, according to police.

Pflug is wanted on full extradition by the Ohio Parole Authority, the department posted on Facebook.

