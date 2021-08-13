Hyundai, Kia recall 600K vehicles to fix trunk latch problem

Contests
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars.

Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that a person inside the trunk could become trapped due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the trunk latches at no cost to owners.

Kia owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 5. Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

