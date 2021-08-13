Infrastructure bill gives hope to Brent Spence Bridge future

Contests
Transportation cabinet officials said the work is near 50% complete.
By Trevor Peters
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill might finally be the thing that fixes the Brent Spence Bridge.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has been leading the bi-partisan negotiations to get the bill passed.

He was back in Cincinnati on Friday and talked with FOX19 NOW’s Trevor Peters about what the bill means for the Brent Spence Bridge.

The bill is on the way to the house, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she won’t bring it up for a vote until the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Portman says he won’t vote for it and doubts any other republican will.

He worries the infrastructure bill will be held hostage, but he is still confident it will get passed.

