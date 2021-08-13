Contests
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021

Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of 2021.(Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The iconic Eiffel Tower at Kings Island will soon close for the rest of 2021.

A one-third replica of its Paris counterpart, the 314-ft. tower offers elevator access to an observation deck that features panoramic views of the park.

But after this weekend, you won’t be able to see them for some time.

Park officials announced on Thursday the tower will be shut down for several months to be repainted as the amusement park prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2022.

The anniversary will feature limited-time events, enhanced food offerings and new live entertainment.

The park will announce more anniversary details in the coming months.

>> Kings Island ditches cash as accepted payment

Season passes for 2022 went on sale Thursday. Passes grant admission for the remainder of 2021.

More info here.

Did you know?

  • The tower structure weighs 450 tons.
  • There are 15,000 bolts holding the structure firm.
  • The average elevator speed is 10 feet per second, and it takes about 30 seconds to ride to the top viewing platform.
  • There are 410 steps that lead to the top of the tower.

