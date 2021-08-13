KSP using ‘DNA Doe Project’ to help solve 30-year-old case of man found without hands

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky State Police are using the DNA Doe Project (DDP) to help identify a man found dead with his hands severed more than 30 years ago.

The DDP is an initiative that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does to help solve a cold case.

Authorities say the man was discovered on April 9, 1989 near Williamstown in a tobacco barn on State Route 22. The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The owner of the barn found the man’s body. According to KSP Post 6 Trooper Cory Elliot, he was never a suspect in the man’s death.

KSP said the victim was shot twice in the back of his head with a .22 caliber weapon, stripped of his clothing and his hands were severed from his arms.

Forensic scientists determined the deceased to be a white male, 25-35 years old, 6′5″ tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He wore his medium brown hair in a crew cut with short sideburns. The victim died approximately two weeks prior to being found, according to KSP.

They said the volunteer investigative genetic genealogists with the DDP have determined that the man likely has roots in Eastern Europe. He may also have ancestry from the Middle East and England. So far, the DNA matches are at the distant cousin level.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact KSP Post 6 Dry Ridge at 859-428-1212 or call anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

According to KSP, this technology was used to solve a 2001 cold case in Bowling Green, identifying Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45, of Nashville, TN.

