Monmouth Street business owners divided about parking kiosk trial run

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Monmouth Street business owners have a difference in opinion on a trial run for parking kiosks on the street.

One owner fears the parking kiosks might discourage people from coming to his store. Another thinks it will free up parking space for more people to come.

The parking kiosks were put in by the city with the hopes people won’t leave their cars on the streets for hours.

Newport City Manager Thomas Fromme said complaints have come in about the lack of parking in the 800 block of Monmouth Street during certain times of the day.

“Parking on Monmouth Street has been an issue for well over 30 to 40 years at various times and we’ve tried parking meters on a trial basis on some blocks,” said Fromme. “We have parking meters in some places, and they work very well, but they stop at 7th and Monmouth. So, anything above 7th Street does not have meters.”

Fromme said during the parking kiosk trial run drivers, will not be cited if they do not pay.

He said the city wants to see how drivers react.

Some though on Monmouth Street are leery about the experiment.

“For most of us, it will add an extra challenge to our business, or it could potentially hurt business,” said Harris Media Co. Principal Rudy Harris. “I’ve seen and heard stories of people leaving the area yesterday because they didn’t want to pay to park.”

On the other hand, Jet Age Records owner Tom Schrarer sees the parking kiosks as a great idea. In fact, Schrarer has previously voiced complaints about the lack of parking on Monmouth Street.

“There are people that live on the street now, who park four or five days in a row without moving, that’s kind of unfair to the businesses,” said Schrarer.

City Manager Fromme said he plans on having a meeting with Monmouth Street business owners after the trial to get their input.

How long the parking kiosk trial will last is unknown, according to Fromme.

