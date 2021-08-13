NB I-71 closed at Lytle Tunnel by flipped semi

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is closed at the Lytle Tunnel due to a flipped semi tractor-trailer, Cincinnati police confirm.

The semi struck a barrier and flipped just after 4 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency communication reports.

71 NB CLOSED between US 50 and 3rd St. due to an overturned semi. This is just before the Lytle Tunnel. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nRdImaJ31x — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 13, 2021

