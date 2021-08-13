NB I-71 closed at Lytle Tunnel by flipped semi
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is closed at the Lytle Tunnel due to a flipped semi tractor-trailer, Cincinnati police confirm.
The semi struck a barrier and flipped just after 4 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency communication reports.
