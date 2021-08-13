Police, state troopers cracking down on impaired driving as Labor Day nears

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is teaming up with Cincinnati Police and other agencies to crack down on drunken driving during the upcoming Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

So far this year, CPD said there have been 28 fatal crashes within the city.

Some of the crashes have involved impaired driving.

“Heading into a Labor Day Holiday Weekend and we are anticipating more people impaired and making the unfortunate decision to get behind the wheel,” said AAA Spokeswoman Cheryl Parker.

Law enforcement wants people to make a plan before going out drinking.

Whether it is using a designated driver, getting an Uber or Lyft, all in an attempt to save lives.

