Supreme Court justice won’t block Indiana University vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett’s action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

