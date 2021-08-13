Contests
Update: Left lane opens NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel after semi crash

This flipped semi tractor-trailer closed northbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel for...
This flipped semi tractor-trailer closed northbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel for several hours Friday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The left lane of northbound Interstate 71 is now open at the Lytle Tunnel after a flipped semi tractor-trailer closed the highway for several hours Friday morning.

The semi struck a barrier and flipped just after 4 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The left lane opened nearly four hours later, about 7:45 a.m.

It appears there is some sort of leaking fluid from the massive vehicle, according to video and photos from our crew on scene.

Police have not indicated how long the highway will be closed in the tunnel.

A tow truck arrived on scene about 5:15 a.m. and remains on scene.

FOX19 has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

