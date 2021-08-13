Update: Left lane opens NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel after semi crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The left lane of northbound Interstate 71 is now open at the Lytle Tunnel after a flipped semi tractor-trailer closed the highway for several hours Friday morning.
The semi struck a barrier and flipped just after 4 a.m. Friday, according to initial emergency communication reports.
The left lane opened nearly four hours later, about 7:45 a.m.
It appears there is some sort of leaking fluid from the massive vehicle, according to video and photos from our crew on scene.
Police have not indicated how long the highway will be closed in the tunnel.
A tow truck arrived on scene about 5:15 a.m. and remains on scene.
