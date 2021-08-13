Contests
Update: NB I-75 reopens after fatal crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all lanes for several hours overnight.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday where the highway connects to I-74. I-75 fully reopened shortly after 3 a.m.

One driver died, according to police. The other two drivers are not seriously injured.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

