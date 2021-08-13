Update: NB I-75 reopens after fatal crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all lanes for several hours overnight.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday where the highway connects to I-74. I-75 fully reopened shortly after 3 a.m.

One driver died, according to police. The other two drivers are not seriously injured.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.