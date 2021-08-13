Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH: Massive thunder cloud, visible for 50 miles, moves across Tri-State

A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.
A massive lightning cloud that moved across Greater Cincinnati Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A thunder cloud that moved across the Tri-State Thursday night was visible from one end of the region to the other.

Folks sent us astonishing pictures of the mammoth cloud formation from Cold Springs to Lebanon.

The story continues below.

FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explains when a lone thunderstorm stands tall and the air around it is free of obstructions like haze and other clouds, lightning can be seen from many miles away.

Lightning can travel from the thunderstorm cloud to the ground (cloud-to-ground lightning), from the thunderstorm into the surrounding air (cloud-to-air lightning), from one cloud to another (cloud-to-cloud lightning) or, like this evening, stay within a single thunderstorm cloud (intra-cloud lightning).

It can be quite a show that is most frequently seen off in the distance in the Great Plains or from high in the mountains where in both locations visibility stretches far into the distance.

In the Cincinnati area occasionally we see a lone thunderstorm and a great light show like tonight.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s...
Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible
logo
Heat Advisory today, triple digit heat index
Frank Marzullo
Heat Advisory: Thursday Feels Like Temps Triple Digits
logo
Hot & humid today with a chance for isolated storms