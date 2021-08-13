Western & Southern Open returns to Tri-State this weekend

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - World class tennis returns to the Tri-State this weekend at the Western and Southern Open.

The event moved from the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason to New York City last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, it’s back in Warren County off Interstate 71, but some top-rated players are not participating for a variety of reasons such as Venus and Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Others, including Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev, are still playing.

The tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22.

Tickets are still available for purchase, with selections ranging from as low as $12 to all-inclusive premium options. Fans can purchase tickets here: wsopen.com/tickets.

The Western & Southern Open is abiding by COVID-19 protocols set in place by federal, state and municipal authorities as it relates to fans on-site.

For now, fans are not being asked to wear masks or social distance, but there will be optional masks and hand sanitizer stations on-site.

The tournament is also implementing cashless transactions for all on-site purchases.

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

The official Western & Southern Open mobile app will have the latest news, draws, scores and more.

You also can stay up-to-date on tournament details, access tickets and find venue info.

The app is free to download and features new mobile ticket functionality as the Western & Southern Open has transitioned to digital tickets for 2021.

During the tournament, fans can purchase and manage tickets, search for on-site dining and entertainment options, enter contests and drawings, plus follow along with match action all using the app.

The Western & Southern Open hosts 13 eateries, many of which are local to Cincinnati, to complement the on-site concession stands with options sure to satisfy a variety of tastes.

Those dining locations include fan favorites such as FlipSide, Fusian, Graeter’s, Kala Greek Grill, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Mazunte, Philly Pretzel Factory, Prime, Skyline Chili and Street City Pub, plus new additions like Bru Brothers Coffee, Chick’n Dippin and Eli’s BBQ.

There are eight signature bar areas at the Western & Southern Open.

Each not only features a unique offering to quench one’s thirst, but also provides a themed area to relax a bit between the match action.

This year’s locations to catch up with friends include the Kim Crawford Wine Garden, Michelob Ultra Legends Bar, Moet Champagne Bar, Rhinegeist Brew Balcony and White Claw.

A new bar offering this year is Northside Distillery Co., the tournament’s official bourbon based out of Cincinnati.

Fans can stop, relax and enjoy famous bourbon at this exciting destination beside the Rhinegeist Brew Balcony.

They also can enjoying the increasingly popular BLOX Spiked Ice, another Ohio-based drink destination specializing in one-of-a-kind alcohol and fruit infused ice cubes– the perfect addition to any hard seltzer, beer or cocktail.

The Motorola razr Stage will feature a wide variety of musical acts from 22 different artists throughout the tournament to keep fans entertained.

Located in the heart of the food court area, the lineup of bands will cover many genres, including country, folk, jazz, rock and more.

Fans can also enjoy music at the Kim Crawford Wine Garden starting at 4:30 pm Monday-Friday during tournament week.

The full schedule of musical acts during the tournament can be found here.

Bob and Mike Bryan return to Cincinnati this year, performing not on the court but at the Motorola razr Stage with their family band.

The Bryan Brothers are the most successful doubles pair of all time, with several appearances and five titles at the Western & Southern Open.

The 10-time year-end No. 1 team on the ATP won a record 119 titles together, played their last tournament in February 2020 and announced their retirement last August.

Fans can watch the Bryan Brothers Band at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 17, or Wednesday, August 18, at the Motorola razr Stage.

While fans move around between the courts, they will find plenty of shops to browse outside the courts.

At the south end of the Food Court is Tennis Point, the Official Retail Partner of the Western & Southern Open.

This 14,000 square foot store offers a wide selection of W&S Open gear, including official FILA tournament merchandise.

