Woman shot in Winton Hills drive-by, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to Dutch Colony Drive between Winneste Avenue and Holland Drive about 2 a.m. Friday.

A woman was found shot in one of her legs, according to police.

She was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say she is expected to recover.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.