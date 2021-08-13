Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman shot in Winton Hills drive-by, police say

A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to Dutch Colony Drive between Winneste Avenue and Holland Drive about 2 a.m. Friday.

A woman was found shot in one of her legs, according to police.

She was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say she is expected to recover.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say
Rey Maualuga was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and...
Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY
Timothy Jordan
Aiken HS football star, beloved son killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
Delhi Township homeowner kidnapped, forced to withdraw $10K from bank
Delhi Township homeowner kidnapped, forced to withdraw $10K from bank
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case

Latest News

Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
Northbound Interstate 71 is closed at the Lytle Tunnel due to this flipped semi tractor-trailer.
NB I-71 closed at Lytle Tunnel by flipped semi
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
A single father, Robert Carter, adopted five children, all siblings, in Hamilton County in...
‘Forever Family’: 10 children to be adopted in Hamilton County Friday