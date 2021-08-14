Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died,...
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Hills McDonald’s shooting
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
1 killed in crash that closed I-75 for hours

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
1 person killed, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brown County