Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Brookville community mourning woman killed in crash with accused OVI driver

“I wish she were here... We miss her so much.”
Man facing charges in connection with deadly head-on crash in Brookville
Man facing charges in connection with deadly head-on crash in Brookville
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The tragic death of a Brookville woman has left a hole in the community.

In few places is her absence more deeply felt than at the restaurant where she worked for more than a decade before dying in a crash on July 7.

Virginia “Jenni” Fasbinder, 46, was mother to a teenage son and a welcoming face at Pioneer Restaurant and Lounge, where coworkers and customers are mourning her loss.

“I love Jenni, and it’s hard for me to be here without her,” said friend and coworker Lajuana Wilson.

The crash happened on US52 east of Yellow Bank Road.

Joshua Trammell, 43, also of Brookville, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the centerline, according to an affidavit out of Franklin County.

Trammell hit Fasbinder in her Kia Soul head-on, the affidavit says. She died at the scene.

Long-time customer Jean Wilson says it was a horrible waste of life.

“I wish she were here,” she said. “We miss her so much.”

Jean calls Fasbinder a “wonderful” person. “She made sure everybody had what they needed. She took care of you. She was friendly. Kind. She was always here for us.”

Lajuana was shocked to find out Fasbinder had died.

“I just felt like it was a life that shouldn’t have been taken,” she said. “She had so much more living to do.”

The affidavit says the deputy who responded to the crash scene said he found two hypodermic needles among the debris of the Silverado. Deputies got a blood sample from Trammell at the hospital and sent it out for toxicology testing.

On Aug. 11, the sheriff’s office was notified that both amphetamine and methamphetamine were found in Trammell’s sample and the prosecutor immediately filed charges, court records say.

Trammell was arrested on Aug. 12 on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and illegal possession of a syringe.

Lajuana doesn’t find much comfort in the charges.

“That just makes it worse, in a way, knowing it didn’t have to happen.”

No court dates have been scheduled at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jordan
Aiken HS football star, beloved son killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Rey Maualuga was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and...
Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
1 killed in crash that closed I-75 for hours
A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died,...
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Hills McDonald’s shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati police respond to The Banks on Cincinnati's riverfront on July 4 after a shooting in...
‘Just chaos:’ 911 calls from Smale Park shooting released
Transportation cabinet officials said the work is near 50% complete.
Infrastructure bill gives hope to Brent Spence Bridge future
Eviction court continues in Hamilton County
Concerns mount for Hamilton County renters ‘falling through the cracks’ into eviction court
DUI checkpoints ramped up for holiday season
Police, state troopers cracking down on impaired driving as Labor Day nears