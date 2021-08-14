Brookville community mourning woman killed in crash with accused OVI driver

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The tragic death of a Brookville woman has left a hole in the community.

In few places is her absence more deeply felt than at the restaurant where she worked for more than a decade before dying in a crash on July 7.

Virginia “Jenni” Fasbinder, 46, was mother to a teenage son and a welcoming face at Pioneer Restaurant and Lounge, where coworkers and customers are mourning her loss.

“I love Jenni, and it’s hard for me to be here without her,” said friend and coworker Lajuana Wilson.

The crash happened on US52 east of Yellow Bank Road.

Joshua Trammell, 43, also of Brookville, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the centerline, according to an affidavit out of Franklin County.

Trammell hit Fasbinder in her Kia Soul head-on, the affidavit says. She died at the scene.

Long-time customer Jean Wilson says it was a horrible waste of life.

“I wish she were here,” she said. “We miss her so much.”

Jean calls Fasbinder a “wonderful” person. “She made sure everybody had what they needed. She took care of you. She was friendly. Kind. She was always here for us.”

Lajuana was shocked to find out Fasbinder had died.

“I just felt like it was a life that shouldn’t have been taken,” she said. “She had so much more living to do.”

The affidavit says the deputy who responded to the crash scene said he found two hypodermic needles among the debris of the Silverado. Deputies got a blood sample from Trammell at the hospital and sent it out for toxicology testing.

On Aug. 11, the sheriff’s office was notified that both amphetamine and methamphetamine were found in Trammell’s sample and the prosecutor immediately filed charges, court records say.

Trammell was arrested on Aug. 12 on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and illegal possession of a syringe.

Lajuana doesn’t find much comfort in the charges.

“That just makes it worse, in a way, knowing it didn’t have to happen.”

No court dates have been scheduled at this time.

