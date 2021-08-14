Cincinnati Museum Center hosting backpack giveaway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Operation Backpack kicks off Saturday at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The Bootsy Collins foundation is teaming up with multiple other local foundations to fill more than 700 backpacks with school supplies.

Closing the Health Gap will be offering COVID-19 vaccines and dental hygiene products and the Freestore Food Bank will give out small boxes of food to families who need it.

There is no sign up or registration required. Everything is given out on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

