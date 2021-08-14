Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Museum Center hosting backpack giveaway

Backpacks will be given out Saturday.
Backpacks will be given out Saturday.(KFYR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Operation Backpack kicks off Saturday at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The Bootsy Collins foundation is teaming up with multiple other local foundations to fill more than 700 backpacks with school supplies.

Closing the Health Gap will be offering COVID-19 vaccines and dental hygiene products and the Freestore Food Bank will give out small boxes of food to families who need it.

There is no sign up or registration required. Everything is given out on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died,...
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Hills McDonald’s shooting
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
1 killed in crash that closed I-75 for hours

Latest News

The semi overturned on the highway Saturday morning.
Overturned semi slows traffic on 275 near 71
The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
1 person killed, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brown County
Cincinnati police respond to The Banks on Cincinnati's riverfront on July 4 after a shooting in...
‘Just chaos:’ 911 calls from Smale Riverfront Park shooting released
Community mourning death of waitress, social worker after crash
Brookville community mourning woman killed in crash with accused OVI driver