A few showers and storms possible tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a front nearby and it’s not moving very quickly. As long as it hangs out just south of the Tri-State, we’ll see a series of weak disturbances moving along the front. That will keep showers in the forecast tonight and into Sunday. Lows will drop into the 60s before sunrise.

The next few days will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Sunday head toward 80, but many parts of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area will stay in the upper 70s. Winds from the northeast are helping to keep the humidity down to comfortable levels.

As the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred approach, you’ll notice higher humidity levels and afternoon heat index values climbing into the low 90s by Friday.

