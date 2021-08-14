Contests
Game, set, match: The Western & Southern Open is back

The Western & Southern Open is back in Mason.
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Western & Southern Open has returned to the Lindner Family Tennis Center after a year away because of the pandemic.

“The players are so excited to have fans. It’s been a year where they’ve had to live in bubbles, controlled environments, and only in the hotel than at the venue and play in front of an empty stadium. They’re so excited to be here,” Pete Holterman said.

The Tennis Center has grown into a 17 court facility that hosts some of the games biggest names each year.

This also has a large financial impact for Warren County. Many of those attending the tournament are from outside of the area and will pump all sorts of money into Warren County businesses of the course of the next week.

“Watch some of the locals. We’ve got JJ Wolf playing today, Payton Sterns is playing today, Katie McNally will play in a couple days. So, there’s a lot of local talent at this years tournament as well,” Katie Haas said.

This years tournament goes well beyond tennis with new and extensive food options in the facility and live musical acts over the course of the event.

“We have something for everyone, whether it’s food and drink, shopping, live entertainment and great tennis right. It’s really just a fun way to spend the day,” Haas said.

