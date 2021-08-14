‘Just chaos:’ 911 calls from Smale Park shooting released

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released 911 calls from the deadly shooting at Smale Riverfront Park on July 4 demonstrate the collaborative effort of dispatchers and call-takers as they respond to the situation.

Cincinnati police say there were several hundred teenagers at the park when Milo Watson,16, and Dexter Wright Jr., 19, started shooting at each other. Both would die from gunshot wounds.

Three others were caught in the crossfire; police say they are all out of the hospital.

Julie Pratt, a dispatcher of 25 years, was working that night. She says in a situation like that, with hundreds of calls coming in, everyone needs to come together to respond.

“It’s kind of like this huge team effort, everybody is working together,” she said. “The other dispatchers, they’re listening. They’re putting stuff in your run for you. It’s just, it’s chaos.”

So chaotic in fact that Pratt says sometimes the computer-aided dispatch couldn’t keep up, forcing her to pick up a pen and write things down on paper.

“The bottom line is, you just don’t want to miss anything,” she said. “You don’t want another victim. You don’t want to send your officers into a situation without giving them the best information that you can.”

Police say those involved in the response―dispatchers, call-takers and more―couldn’t have handled it better.

“Her keeping a very calm demeanor and being able to organize essentially the chaos and take control of that just really helped the officers locate the victims,” CPD Capt. Doug Snider said. “So they get fire department personal there to treat the victims as well as just the coordinated response to make sure everyone else down in the area is safe as well.”

Police say all three people injured in

