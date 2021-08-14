Contests
Matthew 25: Ministries responding to earthquake in Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(US Geological Survey)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to the massive earthquake that struck southwest Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14. 

Initial reports indicate that major damage has occurred throughout the affected region, and the US Geological Survey said “high casualties are probable.”

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake is a stronger magnitude than the devastating quake that struck Haiti in 2010.

Matthew 25 said they have disaster supplies prepositioned in the area, ready for rapid initial response. They will be shipping additional relief supplies to the disaster region to support relief and recovery efforts, including personal care supplies, household and cleaning products, blankets and more. Matthew 25 will also be sending a team of medical professionals from their Haitian-run health center into the disaster region to help care for those affected.

Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response to the Haiti Earthquake, and for future distributions:

  • Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the Haiti Earthquake will be used for the purpose intended)
  • Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)
  • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.
  • Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.
  • Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.
  • Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.
  • First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

