Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,460 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,157,782 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,460 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 194,984 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,193 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,598 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

