Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Overturned semi slows traffic on 275 near 71

The semi overturned on the highway Saturday morning.
The semi overturned on the highway Saturday morning.(Blue Ash Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned semi slowed traffic on I-275 westbound near I-71 in Blue Ash Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

Crews are still working to clear the scene, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully through the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died,...
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Hills McDonald’s shooting
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
1 killed in crash that closed I-75 for hours

Latest News

The overturned semi closed the ramp earlier Wednesday.
Ramp from NB 75 to 129 reopens after semi overturns
Northbound drivers over the Brent Spence Bridge can’t change lanes—or interstates—with the new...
Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.
Brent Spence Bridge’s new locked-in traffic pattern takes effect
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge has closed all northbound lanes.
Scene cleared on Brent Spence after crash involving UPS truck