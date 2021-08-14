Overturned semi slows traffic on 275 near 71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned semi slowed traffic on I-275 westbound near I-71 in Blue Ash Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

Crews are still working to clear the scene, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully through the area.

If you are wondering why WB 275 near 71 has been so backed up today, check out the photos below. A tractor trailer over turned about 6:45 this morning. Crews are still working to clear the road. Drive carefully through the area. pic.twitter.com/SrHtjQWFcD — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) August 14, 2021

