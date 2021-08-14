Overturned semi slows traffic on 275 near 71
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned semi slowed traffic on I-275 westbound near I-71 in Blue Ash Saturday.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.
Crews are still working to clear the scene, police said.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are urging motorists to drive carefully through the area.
