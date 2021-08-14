Contests
Sen. Rand Paul, wife address controversial Gilead investment

Rand and Kelley Paul
Rand and Kelley Paul(none)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul disclosed that his wife purchased stock in Gilead, a company that makes COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir back in February of 2020.

Sen. Paul waited more than one year to make this disclosure.

Under a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which was enacted to stop lawmakers from trading on insider information, any such sale should have been reported within 45 days.

This disclosure raised several questions.

The first being the amount of time it took for Paul to make the disclosure. A spokesperson from Paul’s office, Kelley Cooper, said the report was filed last year, but there was an error.

“Last year Dr. Paul completed the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment which she has lost money on,” Cooper said. “In the process of preparing to file his annual financial disclosure for last year, he learned that the form was not transmitted and promptly alerted the filing office and requested their guidance.”

Kelley Paul said she used only public information available at the time.

“When I bought that stock, when I invested, the media and the news was full of information about the hospitals in Italy being completely overrun with this dangerous and scary new virus, terrifying images,” Kelley Paul said.

An email to WBKO News on Saturday, from Senator Paul’s office, reiterated that the senator did not receive private information that would’ve helped his wife make a decision to invest. The spokesperson also told several media outlets that the senator did not attend any COVID briefings.

Kelley Paul said she used only public information about Gilead and Remdesivir, released by the World Health Organization, and she thought she was investing in what would be a cure for the virus.

“We’re very proud of the fact that Kelly got involved with trying to invest in a cure,” Senator Rand Paul said. “The way we get cures in our company is when people invest in companies.”

Remdesivir ended up not being a cure for COVID-19, but it is used to treat the disease.

Editor’s Note:  WBKO has updated this story to provide more clarity and context around Kelley Paul’s investment, including information from Paul’s office saying the senator did not attend COVID-related briefings.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

