Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year

Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota opening next year.
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota opening next year.(Taco Bell)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WAVE) - Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota opening next year.

Called “Taco Bell Defy,” the restaurant will be the first-of-its-kind, with a two-story, 3,000 square-foot location that offers four lanes for drive-thru service, according to a news release.

Three lanes will be open and dedicated strictly for mobile or delivery order pickups, allowing people ordering from the app to “skip the line.”

Customers will be able to check in digitally by scanning a unique QR code, and food will be sent down to customers from the kitchen contactless on the restaurant’s second floor through a proprietary lift system, similar to systems used in bank drive-thrus.

An additional lane will be available for traditional ordering, with two-way video and audio communication for customers to interact with employees.

“Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us,” Mike Grams, President and Global COO of Taco Bell said in a release. “What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants.”

The restaurant was created with the assistance of Minneapolis-based design company Vertical Works Inc., and franchisee Border Foods, who has a 35 year partnership with Taco Bell, the release states.

Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in August 2021 and open to the public in Summer 2022.

