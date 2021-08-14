Wet Weather Returns Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As day breaks the humidity will be quite high in the Tristate.

The sky will clear slowly Saturday as the humidity drops making way for a nice afternoon and evening.

New model runs however have some bad news. The front will stall just south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area and a series of weak disturbances moving along the front will bring showers back to the area late Saturday night/Sunday morning and during the day Sunday.

Pleasant humidity levels will continue Sunday and Monday but with the approach of the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred, the humidity will climb pushing afternoon heat index values into the low 90s late next week.

