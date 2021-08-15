Benefit held of ODNR officer recovering after being shot in the line of duty

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and community members gathered in support of an Ohio Wildlife Investigator who was shot during a poaching investigation in December.

The fundraiser was held at the 797 Elks Golf Club in Wilmington Saturday. Organizers say proceeds from the silent auction will cover the medical costs for Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Kevin Behr.

“I can’t believe the amount of compassion and love people have for my husband and the journey he’s made,” Behr’s wife Kathy Garza-Behr told FOX19.

Authorities say officer Behr was shot while investigating a report of illegal poaching on private property in Clinton County.

Officer Matt Roberts says he was there the night Behr was shot, “I never really thought I’d have to go through that, it was bad, I was the first one there with him, took care of him the best we could and got him loaded up and out of there and he’s here today.”

Behr’s family says his recovery has been difficult, and at some point was touch and go. His wife says her husband’s journey has been inspiring.

“My husband is joy. I tell my kids every day when you’re having a down day find one thing that brings you joy and he is joy,” says Garza-Behr.

Garza-Behr says getting shot was traumatic enough for the 25-year ODNR veteran but he is now fighting PTSD from his long stay in the hospital.

“He’s battling conversations around him when he was semi-conscious, lots of beepers, and bells, and alarms going off around him he was 28 days in the ICU so he has a lot of mental trauma from that,” says Garza-Behr.

Officer Behr’s family says they’re so thankful for his recovery.

“His determination and perseverance is humbling and it’s just a godsend and so blessed that God gave him back to us and we get to celebrate him,” says Hehr’s sister Kim Vogelgesang.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.