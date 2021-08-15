Child shot in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is hospitalized after being shot in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati fire officials confirm.

It happened in the 1800 block of Forbus Street about 11:30 p.m.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials say.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Cincinnati police on Sunday for more details.

A police spokeswoman says the only information they will provide is this appears to be an accidental shooting and the child’s injuries are non-life threatening.

