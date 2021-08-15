Nationally ranked disc golf tournament hosted in Northern Kentucky this weekend

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A three-day disc golf tournament is wrapping up in Northern Kentucky Sunday.

The Idlewild Open in Burlington hosts some of the best disc golfers in the world for one of the most anticipated stops on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.

“Our sport has been growing we say an average of 16% per year, but especially with last season with the COVID impact, everything being closed,” said Tournament Director Adam Jones.

This event did not have spectators last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but up to 2,000 people attended Sunday.

”The excitement is huge, the fan base has exploded, the player base exploded, and for our tournament players...the competitive side has exploded,” said Jones.

In addition, product demand is on the rise. “Most of our manufacturers have experienced 100% growth, which is one of the challenges right now. It’s very difficult to get product.”

People at the Idlewild Open are out in bunches and one of the biggest issues is crowd control, Jones says. The course can’t fit more than 150 people in certain areas.

As for the field, 200 disc golfers are competing, and Jones is emphasizing that there’s a stronger connection to disc golf for some, the last five to eight years.

“We’ve started to see more athletes get involved. A lot of players who could have been good in other sports have decided to stick with what they love, disc golf,” Jones said.

The sport is making a push internationally, as well. The recent stop in Norway was shut down due to COVID-19.

While ranking the top disc golf courses in the world, the Disc Golf Pro Tour considers the course in Burlington among the top ten.

Built in 2000, at one point it was number one, according to Jones it is arguably considered the hardest course on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.

24 holes are available, but for the elite series event this weekend, the format is 18 holes with par set at 67.

The Idlewild Open is also benefitting from the work of 160 volunteers.

