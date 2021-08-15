Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain and storms through most of the week ahead

By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - – Get used to a consistent chance for showers over the next several days. While the slow-moving front out just south of the Tri-State is making some progress, it remains close enough to fuel a series of weak disturbances moving along the boundary. That will keep showers in the forecast tonight and into Monday. Lows will drop into the 60s before sunrise. Afternoon highs stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Much of the work week will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday head toward 83. As winds shift from the southeast, you’ll notice higher humidity levels and afternoon heat index values climbing.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred continue to move inland and approach the FOX 19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday night. High temperatures will return closer to normal in the mid 80s by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
1 person killed, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brown County
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Community mourning death of waitress, social worker after crash
Brookville community mourning woman killed in crash with accused OVI driver
A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died,...
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Hills McDonald’s shooting
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast
Rain and thunder return to the Tri-State
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast