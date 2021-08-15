Rain and storms through most of the week ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - – Get used to a consistent chance for showers over the next several days. While the slow-moving front out just south of the Tri-State is making some progress, it remains close enough to fuel a series of weak disturbances moving along the boundary. That will keep showers in the forecast tonight and into Monday. Lows will drop into the 60s before sunrise. Afternoon highs stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Much of the work week will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday head toward 83. As winds shift from the southeast, you’ll notice higher humidity levels and afternoon heat index values climbing.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred continue to move inland and approach the FOX 19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday night. High temperatures will return closer to normal in the mid 80s by Wednesday.

