SWAT team on scene with armed man barricaded in Warren Co, chief says

A SWAT team is on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside a home in Franklin, the...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) -A SWAT team is on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside a home in Franklin, the police chief said.

It’s unfolding right now on Maple Street in Warren County.

Franklin Police Chief Brian Pacifico said officers responded to domestic violence report involving a 49-year-old man just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man refused to come out and is armed with a gun and a knife, according to the chief, so SWAT was called in.

SWAT negotiators are trying to coax him out. There are no reports of injuries or any shots fired.

The man is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault, Chief Pacifico said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

