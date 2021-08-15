Contests
Scattered storms, heavy rain at times

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re off to a rainy start Sunday.

It will be mostly cloudy with a scattered chance for rain throughout the day.

Rain could be heavy at times.

Temperatures are in the low 60s right now.

Later, the high will reach an unseasonably mild 78 degrees.

Winds from the northeast are helping to keep the humidity down to comfortable levels.

The low tonight will dip to 65.

We’re in for a wet week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the next several days as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred approach.

Temperatures also will gradually warm.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s to start your work week Monday.

Thermometers will push into the 80s by Tuesday.

Expect higher humidity levels and afternoon heat index values climbing into the low 90s by Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

