Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A “small metal object” detached from a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday and hit a female guest standing in line for the ride, according to a park spokesperson.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday as the woman was standing in line for the Top Thrill Dragster, when the piece came loose from a train on the coaster as it was ending its run, Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark said.

The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded to treat the woman and take her to the hospital.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.

Her condition and age weren’t available Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the metal piece to come loose.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture were at the park Monday investigating the ride. It will remain closed until the safety inspection is complete.

Clark didn’t respond to emails Monday asking for more information into the woman’s condition or investigation.

Watch the body camera footage of the moments following the incident from the Sandusky Police Department below.

BODY CAM: Watch the chaotic scene at Cedar Point after a woman was hit by a piece of metal that came off the Top Thrill... Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

