5 displaced in Butler County fire, Red Cross says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Four children and an adult are displaced in an early morning fire in Butler County, according to the American Red Cross

Flames broke out in the 4700 block of Freedom Court in Middletown about 1:30 a.m. Monday, fire officials confirmed.

It started in a storage shed behind the building, and spread to the structure, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Middletown fire officials declined to release further details at the scene.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once more information is available.

