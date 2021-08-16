Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother, Michelle Ferguson, is a suspect in the abduction, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old white female last seen in Kalispell, Montana.

Rhiannon McGuire was reportedly taken during the night by the suspect, Michelle Ferguson, who is McGuire’s non-custodial biological mother.

Ferguson is a white 41-year-old female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGuire is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that is short on one side.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana license plate number 734286B, possibly en route to Missoula.

Ferguson has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
The wreckage left behind by the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News archive)
Purchase of Beverly Hills site finalized; construction to begin in August
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the...
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies