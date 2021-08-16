Contests
Cincinnati animal rescue dubs adorable litter ‘The Bourbon Trail Pups’

A litter of pups found in Kentucky by rescuers, now dubbed 'The Bourbon Trail Pups.'
A litter of pups found in Kentucky by rescuers, now dubbed 'The Bourbon Trail Pups.'(HART Animal Care)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A litter of puppies was recently rescued from Kentucky, and now they’ve been dubbed “The Bourbon Trail Pups.”

HART Animal rescue of Cincinnati says rescuers found the pups dumped under a tractor on a rural Kentucky property after the homeowner reached out.

The rescue says the litter is nowhere near ready for adoption. Not even visitors will be allowed due to the pups’ conditions.

“Their health is our main concern,” a spokesperson said, adding “we need to get them healthy and strong first.”

The pups had bad flea and tick infestations as well as worms, the spokesperson says. They are currently being treated for both in their foster home with care and guidance provided by County Animal Hospital.

The spokesperson says it will post updates about the litter on Facebook.

