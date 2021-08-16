Contests
Lebanon’s week 1 football game canceled due to players in quarantine

Both the varsity and JV games were canceled.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the 2021 high school football season for the Lebanon Warriors is being delayed due to several players being in quarantine.

Lebanon was scheduled to open its season this Friday against Springboro.

Because several players were put in quarantine due to contact tracing, the game will not be played, according to the school.

The school said the quarantined players have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is part of Lebanon High School’s statement:

“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday. Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform.

“They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out first-hand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation.”

Lebanon also canceled the JV game scheduled for Saturday.

The freshman game will be played, though, according to the school.

