Man shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End.

A man was found shot in his thigh in the 500 block of West Liberty Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

