Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man shot in West End

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on West Liberty Street in the West End on Sunday...
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on West Liberty Street in the West End on Sunday night.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End.

A man was found shot in his thigh in the 500 block of West Liberty Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

Four children and one adult are displaced in this Middletown fire early Monday, according to...
5 displaced in Butler County fire, Red Cross says
We're in for daily storm chances this week.
Rain, storms most of week
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.
Tropical Storm Grace becomes 7th named storm this season
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings