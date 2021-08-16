Purchase of Beverly Hills site finalized; construction to begin in August

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) - The purchase of the Beverly Hills site where hundreds died in a 1977 fire has been completed by Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group.

The land will be used for the $65 million Memorial Pointe residential community that includes a memorial for the 165 people killed in the Supper Club fire.

The memorial will go up along US-27 at the bottom of the hill and will include the names of the victims; a list of first responder units that responded to the fire; a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire; and maps of the site in 1977.

The finalized purchase of the site by Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group comes after a settlement was reached in a civil suit in November of 2020.

Original plans would have placed the memorial at issue in the site of the former cabaret room, where the loss of life was greatest.

Attorney Steven Megerle, who represented the plaintiffs, told FOX19 NOW some who lost family members in the fire think those members’ remains may still be in the area of the cabaret room.

A marker honoring the victims will be placed in the park being developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.

“A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into the plans to honor the memory of the Beverly Hills Supper Club and that effort will continue through all phases of the project,” said Matt Olliges of Vision Realty Group.

Construction on the project will begin in late August, according to Ashley Builders Group.

Memorial Pointe will be built in phases over the next five years.

The project includes the following:

85 single-family, two-to-four-bedroom homes that will be offered starting in the upper $300,000 range. A Homeowners Association will maintain the units, a neighborhood park and greenspace.

200 luxury apartments that will offer rents from $1,100 to $2,000 a month and feature a common area that includes a swimming pool, indoor exercise facility and an event center for parties, meetings, family gatherings, etc.

A for-profit assisted living facility of 85 residential units that will with care and support fees will be offered at $3,000 to $6,000 a month.

The 44th anniversary of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire was on May 24, 2021.

