Rain, storms most of week

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - – A slow moving front continues to bring us light rain chances Monday.

Lows will drop into the 60s before sunrise.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Much of the work week will remain mostly cloudy with daily shower chances.

Highs on Tuesday will head toward 83.

As winds shift from the southeast, you’ll notice higher humidity levels and afternoon heat index values climbing.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred continue to move inland.

They will approach the FOX 19 NOW viewing area Tuesday night.

High temperatures will return closer to normal in the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

