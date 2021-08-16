Second person dies from Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a three-car crash on US-68 in Brown County over the weekend, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Karen Schindeldecker, 65, of Harrod in Allen County, Ohio, was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

She was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the 4:30 p.m. crash just north of Stony Hollow Road in Scott Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a prepared statement.

The incident killed a 41-year-old driver, Jeremy Cramton, of Mt. Orab, and seriously hurt another motorist: Karen Schindeldecker’s husband, Robert Schindeldecker, 67, according to OSP.

The Schindeldeckers were headed to the annual Oktoberfest festival in Maysville when their black, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was struck head-on by Cramton’s white, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado as he attempted to pass another vehicle, said Sgt. Shannon Utter.

Cramton’s pickup truck overturned and caught fire.

Troopers said the impact of the crash caused the Schindeldeckers’ pickup truck to travel backward and hit a black, 2008 Pontiac G6.

Cramton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Schindeldecker was flown by AirCare the UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

He is listed in stable condition, according to Sgt. Utter.

The driver of the Pontiac, 24-year-old Taylor Moore of Blanchester, was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy with minor injuries.

U.S. 68 was shut down for about five hours while troopers investigated.

They determined the crash was a result of “improper passing by Cramton,” Sgt. Utter said.

OSP is still working to determine speeds at the time of the head-on collision, he added.

The incident, he said, is a good reminder for motorists to slow down and make they are obeying all traffic laws before attempting to pass another vehicle.

“In so many of these cases, these are just clear violations of that,” Sgt. Utter tells FOX19 NOW.

“In this case here, it was U.S. 68 and this person was passing, going down a hill into a right curve in a no-passing zone. If people would just slow down and pay a little bit of attention, these things are clearly avoidable.”

