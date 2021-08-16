Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on Afghanistan situation

Longtime senator calls it ‘an unmitigated disaster’
.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating...
.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.
By Tori Gessner
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crowd of desperate Afghans surrounded U.S. military airplanes at the Kabul airport on Monday, clinging onto the outside in an attempt to escape the country as their own president fled a day earlier amid the Taliban uprising.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation.

“What we’ve seen is an unmitigated disaster; a stain on the reputation of the United States of America,” McConnell said.

McConnell said he never supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during President Barack Obama’s administration or President Donald Trump’s, and he doesn’t support it now under President Joe Biden because it isn’t in America’s best interest to contain the terrorists, which he said is the main reason the U.S. sent troops to the country in the first place.

“I think Afghanistan is lost,” McConnell said. “Every terrorist around the world, in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Africa, are cheering the defeat of the United States military by a terrorist organization in Afghanistan.”

When asked how long McConnell thought the U.S. should have kept troops in Afghanistan, he told reporters he didn’t have an answer.

“Well, we’ve been in Germany, Japan, and South Korea for over half a century,” he said. “What I can tell you is (Afghanistan) was not a haven for Al-Qaeda, not a single American personnel got killed for the last year. (Keeping troops in the country) was a relatively benign way to keep the lid on to avoid exactly what we’re seeing.”

On Monday, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops. McConnell called on him to send “enough” troops back into the country to rescue as many Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. as possible, adding he fears what will happen to the Afghan women and children.

One thousand additional troops were deployed to Afghanistan on Monday, in addition to the 2,500 currently on the ground. The goal is to have 6,000 military personnel present in the country.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
7 months later: Where the search for James Hutchinson’s body stands
7 months later: Where the search for James Hutchinson’s body stands