Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

Rep. Scott Perry, while parroting former President Donald Trump's false election claims, was...
Pennsylvania lawmaker under fire for alleged support of overthrowing election
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Election officials face complex challenges looking to 2022
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates