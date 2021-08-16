Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Some NKY parents protest Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents took to the streets Monday in Covington and Boone County to voice their opposition against Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate.

Last week, the governor signed an executive order requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors in Kentucky pre-K and K-12 schools to wear masks.

Parents with kids in Covington’s Catholic schools lined up on Madison Avenue holding signs and chanting.

Those parents at Monday’s protests said they should be the ones who decide if their kid wears a mask in school.

Some of the parents hope the Diocese of Covington will stand up and fight to make mask requirements a district-only decision.

There might not be much, if anything, the diocese or any district can do.

According to a letter from Boone County Schools, the governor’s executive order has the “force and effect of law.”

Boone County was the site of Monday’s other protest.

One mother in attendance said she is choosing to homeschool her kids this year because of the mask mandate.

“They’ll be homeschooled again this year and I know it’s not a good education, but I want to stand strong on what I’m doing, which is no more masks, and if you want to wear them you should wear them and if you don’t want to wear them you shouldn’t,” said Angie Wren, of Union.

In the letter to Boone County parents, Superintendent Matthew Turner said he must follow the order.

“As the superintendent, I must follow the law and I must advise the Boone County Board of Education to also follow the law,” the letter reads.

Gov. Beshear’s executive order is in effect for 30 days.

He does have the option to renew the order.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge in the death of her 6-year-old son,...
Middletown mom pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old son
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

The wreckage left behind by the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News archive)
Purchase of Beverly Hills site finalized; construction to begin in August
These Cincinnati concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Both the varsity and JV games were canceled.
Lebanon’s week 1 football game canceled due to players in quarantine
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified