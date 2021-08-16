‘Stop the ride! Stop the ride!’ 1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal object became “disengaged” from a roller coaster and struck her, a park spokesman confirmed.

The guest was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon when she was injured, a Cedar Point spokesman confirmed.

The roller coaster goes zero to 120 miles per hour in less than four seconds, according to Cedar Point’s website.

The guest was transported to the Firelands Regional Medical Center, the Sandusky Fire Department confirmed. Her condition was not released.

The incident was traumatic for visitors to the park, including children who witnessed the injury.

An 11-year-old, who was waiting in line for the ride with a friend, said that he heard a rustle from near the platform and then heard someone shout, “Stop the ride. Stop the ride!”

Then he said he saw a woman lying injured near the ride. The sight was overwhelming and brought him to tears, he said.

The park’s emergency medical team and fire department personnel responded immediately, the park spokesman Tony Clark confirmed.

The 11-year-old and his family said that he was shaken by the event. They are concerned about the injured guest and her family after the injury.

The park too said that their thoughts are with the woman.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark wrote.

The ride will remain closed until a full safety investigation is complete.

